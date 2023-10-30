Pat McAfee explains why he is happy the Seattle Seahawks went out and traded for Leonard Williams. (1:24)

The New York Giants are trading defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

In exchange for Williams, per the sources, the Seahawks are sending a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection to the Giants.

The Giants are taking on most of the $10 million owed to Williams, sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The trade comes a day after the Giants lost in overtime to the New York Jets to fall to 2-6, last place in the NFC East. The Seahawks, who defeated the Cleveland Browns to improve to 5-2, lead the NFC West.

The Seahawks have been getting strong play from defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed this season, but they lacked depth behind those two and veteran Mario Edwards, and they needed another difference maker up front after losing outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 7.

The Seahawks' trade for Williams marks the most significant deadline acquisition that general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have made since they added safety Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions in 2019.

On his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show Monday morning, Carroll was asked whether the Seahawks would try to make an addition before the deadline.

"We're always competing," he said. "We're always competing. If there's a chance to do something, we're always available ... Johnny's on it."

The Seahawks have no more draft picks coming their way via the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos in 2022, but they did acquire an extra 2024 third-round pick from another trade they made with Denver in April's draft, which helps offset the second-rounder they'll send to the Giants for Williams.

After the Seahawks beat the Giants in Week 4, Carroll praised the job Seattle's offensive line did against what he called the best group of interior defensive linemen they'd face all season, referring to Williams and Dexter Lawrence.

This move comes with the Giants struggling and looking to add resources for the future. Williams was in the final year of a three-year, $63 million deal signed in 2021. It was unlikely he was going to return next season at such a hefty price tag after the team committed to Lawrence this offseason.

Williams is one of several Giants players who have attracted interest before Tuesday's trade deadline, a source told Raanan. New York could be making more moves, although the team told running back Saquon Barkley recently their intention was for him to not be traded.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson and wide receiver Parris Campbell are two other potential trade options.

The previous Giants regime under Dave Gettleman traded for Williams from the Jets in 2019. It cost them third and fourth-round picks at the time. The difference was that the Giants were in the midst of a lost season while the Seahawks are potential NFC contenders.

Four years and one day later, Williams leaves New York for the first time in his career. He was drafted by the Jets sixth overall in 2015. It leaves a substantial void in the middle of the Giants defense, which has been built around Lawrence and Williams in the middle the past few years.

The Giants defense will now likely shift its concentration to Lawrence and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had three sacks Sunday against the Jets and now has 8.5 this season.

Williams has 1.5 sacks this season and 39.5 in his career.

