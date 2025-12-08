J.J. McCarthy throws three touchdowns as the Vikings win big 31-0 over the Commanders. (1:06)

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee Sunday, as was feared Sunday night, possibly jeopardizing his playing career.

After Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, coach Dan Quinn said the team feared Ertz had suffered a "serious injury" and said the concern was a torn ACL. Ertz, who turned 35 last month, underwent more tests Monday morning, confirming their worries.

"He has meant a lot to our team, both on and off the field," Quinn said. "He's been an ideal teammate to help set a standard and about habits, and so we're all bummed for him."

Quinn also said quarterback Jayden Daniels had his left elbow examined Monday and doctors said there's no long-term concern, but his status for Sunday's game at New York remains uncertain. He exited Sunday's game after landing hard on his left elbow when he was blocked following an interception in the third quarter. Daniels dislocated the elbow on Nov. 9.

Ertz was hit in the knee as he jumped for a pass and was outstretched late in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-0 loss at Minnesota.

A week earlier Ertz passed Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe for fifth place on the all-time receptions list by a tight end. He now has 825 career receptions. He also set a single-season record by a tight end with 116 catches in 2018 with Philadelphia.

"It breaks my heart when you see a great one like him, an all-time great [get hurt]," tight end John Bates said after the game. "He does everything the right way, the way things should be done. He's just a pro's pro."

Ertz, in his second season with Washington, has been a respected voice in the locker room and developed a strong relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels. One reason Ertz re-signed with Washington, in addition to wanting to stay with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, was because of Daniels and the rapport they had.

There's a reason, Quinn said, that Ertz was the first player signed by general manager Adam Peters in the 2024 offseason. Ertz's approach stood out to them -- Quinn said he has "elite habits."

"It was over and over doing the things and not getting bored doing them," Quinn said. "It's been significant for us for sure, the production on the field. We knew a rookie QB was going to be coming in here to be a factor, and so it was an impact and more."

In the past two seasons Washington's quarterbacks posted an 88.2 rating out of 100 when targeting Ertz -- second best on the team during that time for players with 30 or more targets. And his 10 touchdowns in the red zone the past two seasons ranked second on the team.

"He's one of the linchpins of our team," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "I ain't going to lie; it was tough for everybody."

Losing Ertz is just another blow to an offense that has never had its full expected lineup together this season.

All of Washington's key contributors during a magical 2024 season have been hurt this year: Daniels has missed six games due to various injuries and left Sunday's loss after another issue with his left elbow; running back Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in Week 2; receiver Terry McLaurin missed seven games with a right quad injury.

Last season, McLaurin, Ertz and Ekeler combined for 183 catches and 2,116 yards receiving. This year they've combined for 78 catches and 882 yards.

Ertz spent his first 8.5 seasons with Philadelphia, finishing second on the Eagles' all-time receptions list with 579. The Eagles traded him to Arizona during the 2021 season. In 28 games over three years with the Cardinals, Ertz caught 130 passes.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he talked to Ertz Sunday night.

"I hate seeing those things happen," O'Connell said. "I've always just thought the absolute world of him as a player."

O'Connell also defended safety Jay Ward, who hit Ertz just above his knee.