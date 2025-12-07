Jayden Daniels gets picked off, then gets hurt trying to tackle Andrew Van Ginkel. (0:31)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and tight end Zach Ertz each left Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with injuries and did not return.

Daniels, who missed three games with a dislocated elbow suffered Nov. 9, was forced out with 8 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter when he was hurt after he threw an interception and tried to chase down linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers blocked Daniels, who landed hard on his left elbow. He remained on the ground for a minute before sprinting to the bench. The medical stuff huddled around him and removed a padded protective device, before taking him to the medical tent.

Daniels was listed as questionable to return but remained on the sideline as Marcus Mariota took over at QB and finished out the game.

Ertz was hurt with 2:10 left in the third quarter when he reached for a pass on second-and-11 and was hit in his leg by safety Jay Ward. Ertz had to be helped off the field and was unable to put pressure on his right leg. He was soon carted to the locker room, a towel draped over his head and was ruled out with a knee injury early in the fourth.

Ertz has 49 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns this season.

QB Jayden Daniels looks on from the Commanders sideline after his second-half exit Sunday against the Vikings. Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

Daniels had been cleared for contact this week and was a full participant the final two days of practice. Both he and the Commanders wanted him to return, hoping to get a chance for him to play the final five games.

Daniels has finished only four of his seven starts this season and has been knocked out in each of the past three with injuries. He has been hurt three times -- a sprained knee cost him two games, a hamstring injury cost him one and the dislocated elbow cost him three.

Daniels completed 9 of 20 passes for 78 yards and an interception before exiting against the Vikings.