THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that trading Van Jefferson allowed the team to "accommodate both sides" in a contract year for the fourth-year receiver.

Jefferson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, was traded to the Falcons on Tuesday in a deal that landed Los Angeles a 2025 sixth-round pick. In addition to Jefferson, Atlanta received a 2025 seventh-round selection.

The trade came two days after the return of receiver Cooper Kupp from a hamstring injury, in a game in which Jefferson played just two snaps. In that game against the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie receiver Puka Nacua played all 56 offensive snaps for the Rams, while Kupp played 53 and receiver Tutu Atwell played 50.

McVay said this week there was "some honest dialogue" about what Jefferson's opportunities would look like moving forward, and "some of the options that he had outside of just on our team."

In five games this season with the Rams, Jefferson had eight catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

"He's a really capable player," McVay said. "Even when I said to you guys the other day, I didn't anticipate him playing two snaps, but I think he felt like those opportunities would be better for him. He's in the last year of his contract and that was something that felt like we were kind of able to accommodate both sides."

McVay declined to say whether Jefferson or his representatives asked for the trade.

"When I look at it, I look at it as a lot of success for Van Jefferson [during his time in L.A.] and it just so happened that with 12 games remaining in the regular season, an opportunity arose for him with another team that there was something enticing about that for him," McVay said. "[It] felt like it kind of lined up with some of the health and the depth of our receiver room and that was ultimately what led to it."

McVay said trading Jefferson is "also a reflection of the confidence I have in the totality of the receiver group." He also said he felt better about not having to worry about Kupp's injury week-to-week after seeing him get through a whole game on Sunday.

"I thought it was good to be able to see him go out there and play a full game's workload and come out feeling good," McVay said. "I only think he's going to continue to get more and more comfortable as he acclimates to playing more games and more snaps."

Jefferson's best year was in 2021, the season the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. Jefferson started every game and recorded career highs in targets (89), catches (50), yards (802) and touchdowns (six).

"It's bittersweet because I'm really happy for Van," McVay said. "I know he's excited about it, but I love Van and he was a good player for us."