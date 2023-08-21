Adam Schefter details what kind of trade package the Colts will be looking for in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. (1:05)

The Indianapolis Colts have given All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value for the running back, who led the NFL in rushing in 2021 and has 3,841 rushing yards in his first NFL seasons.

The Colts are asking for a first-round draft pick or multiple draft picks that would be the equivalent of a first-round pick, a source told ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Taylor, 24, has been seeking a contract extension since before training camp. When the Colts declined to engage Taylor on a new deal, he requested a trade as his relationship with the team began to sour. Colts owner Jim Irsay, however, publicly denied Taylor's trade request.

The running back is on the physically unable to perform list and has not taken the field since being placed on injured reserve in December because of an ankle injury, for which he underwent surgery in January.

Taylor will be an unrestricted free agent following this season.