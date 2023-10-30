Jalen Hurts throws for four touchdowns, including three in the second half, to power the Eagles to a hard-fought win over the Commanders. (1:08)

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Commanders season could have looked different with one play here or there in multiple losses. But, because plays weren't made in those games, it's their roster that could look different.

After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-31 on Sunday, the Commanders fell to 3-5, and that could lead to them trading at least one key player by Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

It's unlikely that Washington has a "fire sale," one source said. However, there have been multiple discussions with teams regarding players -- especially defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They're free agents after the season, and it's possible Washington will not retain both players. Young dubbed the duo the "twin towers."

"We've really developed a camaraderie, a strong friendship," Sweat said. "It would be detrimental to split us up."

The Commanders also have high-priced interior defensive tackles in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Esach count for 13% of the team's 2024 salary cap.

Washington also must weigh getting a guaranteed draft pick in 2023 as opposed to a possible compensatory pick -- a third-rounder at best -- in 2024 if Young and/or Sweat leaves via free agency this offseason.

It's also an organization that has a new owner in Josh Harris mixed with a football staff -- coaches and front office -- that might need to win now in order to keep their jobs. But, multiple sources have said, Harris' method of operation is to collect as much information as possible about any possible moves before making a decision. He does not act in a rash manner, according to multiple people who have worked for him in various capacities.

"I'm not going to answer any questions on personnel," coach Ron Rivera said after the game when asked about the trade deadline and potential moves.

Instead, his mind was on a third loss in four games by one score -- two of which occurred vs. the Eagles. Philadelphia beat them 34-31 in overtime earlier in the month.

"If you can do that against an elite team in the NFL, you should be able to do it any time you want," Rivera said.

But, on Friday, Rivera said, "People are reaching out, but for the most part, nothing really matters until it gets serious. We're just going to wait things out.

"All this is speculation, nobody knows what's really happening on the outside."

Washington also has other pending free agents, including running back Antonio Gibson, receiver Curtis Samuel and safety Kamren Curl. However, most of the talk has focused on other players.

Defensive end Montez Sweat leads the Commanders with 5.5 sacks. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Sweat has drawn the most attention; Atlanta will be a team to watch, according to a source. Though Washington has received one offer for Sweat, it's uncertain if it's enough to complete the trade. Another team source said other teams have been calling on Sweat and Young for a few months, knowing their contract situations.

Sweat has 6.5 sacks this season and 34.5 in his career. Washington drafted him with the 27th overall pick in 2019. He missed seven games because of injuries, Covid and a personal matter in 2021 but has not missed a game in his other five seasons.

"That thought goes across your mind," Young said about Sunday possibly being his last game with Washington. "You hate to think like that, but it's out of my control."

For a lot of the offseason, one source said Washington wanted to try to extend Sweat. However, with the ownership change not taking place until late July, it delayed work on possible extensions for Sweat or any other player, according to multiple sources.

Washington declined to pick up Young's fifth-year option in the spring. Rivera said he hoped it would motivate Young the same way it did the previous year when Payne entered the season as a pending free agent only to record 11.5 sacks and earn a four-year contract worth up to $90 million from Washington.

But, a source said, they also wanted to see how Young's knee responded after his 2021 surgery to repair a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. He returned to play the final three games of 2022. Washington would have entertained a trade for him before the draft, one source said, but the Commanders did not receive offers on Young.

One league source said some teams might still be wary of how his knee will hold up over the course of a season. The source said that could depress his value. However, Young has five sacks in sacks in seven games played. He also has the highest pass ruh win rate among the defensive linemen at 24.8 %; Sweat's rate is 7.6%.

"My job is to play football and that's what I'll continue to do," Young said. "I don't worry. That's why you've got God. I don't worry about nothing."

Young, who grew up in the Washington, D.C., area, said he still likes playing in his hometown.

"For sure. I love Washington," he said.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett also could draw interest because of his position. However, it's hard to imagine Washington trading Brissett, even though he, too, is a free agent after the season. One team source said they prefer to keep him for two reasons: He's a strong mentor to quarterback Sam Howell, and they haven't abandoned the idea of making a playoff push, even if they've lost five of the last six games. After all, in each of the past three seasons Washington has made a strong push during the middle of the season to climb into playoff contention.

So, if something were to happen to Howell, they want to make sure they're covered.

At one point this summer, while the conversation focused on Howell and his development, Rivera said, "Don't sleep on Jacoby." Rivera has championed Brissett's value to the team since they signed him in the offseason.

Because of that, it likely would take more than a low-round pick to even consider trading Brissett.

Regardless of what happens, it's a perilous time for Washington.

"You try not to let it be our focus," Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin said. "We're just focused on playing football for each other. We're all human; we're a close group of guys so to see anyone leave this team would be tough. It's part of the business of football. Whoever is here next week we're going to find a way to see how we can come back better to beat New England."