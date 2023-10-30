Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett will be a game-time decision for Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans because of his rib injury, coach Mike Tomlin said Monday.

Starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury, Tomlin announced.

Both players sustained their injuries in the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Pickett got hurt when he was drilled by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis on a first-down pass attempt with 17 seconds left in the first half. Fitzpatrick, who leads the Steelers with 54 total tackles, suffered his injury early in the first quarter.

If Pickett can't play, the Steelers (4-3) will turn to veteran Mitch Trubisky, who came on in relief of Pickett on Sunday. Trubisky completed 15 of 27 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Before getting injured, Pickett was 10-of-16 for 73 yards along with one 10-yard rush. He has thrown for 1,330 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has rushed for a touchdown.