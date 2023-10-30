Will Levis connects with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for his fourth touchdown of the game to give the Titans a 28-16 lead. (0:26)

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, who threw four touchdown passes in his NFL debut Sunday, is expected to start vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Levis got the start in Sunday's 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in place of starter Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a right high ankle sprain in the Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London and was ruled out Friday.

Tannehill is still recovering from the high ankle sprain but was on the sideline for Sunday's game. The injury is similar to an initial high ankle sprain that he suffered last season, causing him to miss two games.

Levis completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He joined Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (1961 vs. the Chicago Bears) and former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (2015 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as the third NFL player with four passing touchdowns in his first career game.

The Titans moved up in this year's draft -- from No. 41 to No. 33 overall -- by sending a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 third-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals to select Levis with the second pick of the second round.

Despite his record-setting debut, Levis already has his eyes set on a big game against the Steelers.

"We got the win, that's all that matters," Levis said Sunday. "Got to get ready for this short week against Pittsburgh."