PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Holcomb, who was carted off the field in the first half, was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning after an overnight, precautionary stay. He is expected to make a full recovery, a source told ESPN.

Holcomb sustained the injury when he dropped into coverage against Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After Hopkins made a catch, safety Keanu Neal dropped down to make the tackle with Holcomb in pursuit. Neal hit Holcomb's knee on the follow-through, and Holcomb immediately clutched his left knee in pain on the field.

A cart quickly came out for Holcomb as his teammates surrounded him and the medical staff tending to the injury.

"It was tough, but I just know he was in a ton of pain when the injury happened. I was right there next to him," cornerback Patrick Peterson said Thursday night. "But I just wish and pray, Cole, nothing but the best and hopefully a speedy recovery."

Holcomb, a key piece of the Steelers' 2023 free agency class and overhauled inside linebacker position, played 77% of defensive snaps in eight games this season. With Holcomb out, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander played season-high snaps, and Alexander sealed the win with a game-saving interception in the final minute.

"We're praying for Cole," Alexander said after the game. "We going to play for him. We're going to play for him for the rest of the season."

Holcomb, who began his career with the Washington Commanders, had two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four tackles for loss and two quarterback hits, along with 54 tackles this season.