C.J. Stroud passes for 470 yards against the Buccaneers, setting the NFL rookie record in the Texans' 39-37 win. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell with 6 seconds remaining lifted the Houston Texans to a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in a wild back-and-forth game.

Stroud's 470 yards are the most passing yards in a game by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Baker Mayfield put the Buccaneers on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left.

But the Texans (4-4) drove down the field and Stroud found Dell in the end zone to give the Texans the lead.

Most pass yards by rookie in game The Texans' C.J. Stroud set the record for most passing yards in a game by a rookie in NFL history with his 470 yards against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Player Yards C.J. Stroud, 2023 470 Andrew Luck, 2012 433 Cam Newton, 2011 432 Ryan Tannehill, 2012 431 -- ESPN Stats & Information

He knelt instead of attempting the 2-point conversion with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn out with a quadriceps injury. The Buccaneers fumbled on the final play to give Houston the victory.

A 26-yard reception by Dell, who had 114 yards receiving, got the Texans within striking distance before Stroud found Dell again to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Stroud helped carry Houston's offense on a day when running back Dameon Pierce sat out with an ankle injury and the Texans managed just 53 yards rushing.

Noah Brown had six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown and Dalton Schultz added 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Mayfield threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, and the Buccaneers (3-5) dropped their fourth straight game.

Stroud led the Texans to touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to put them on top 30-23.

The Bucs tied it on a 1-yard run by Rachaad White before running back Dare Ogunbowale nailed a tiebreaking 29-yard field goal to put Houston on top 33-30 with about nine minutes to go. He handled the kickoff duties in the second half with Fairbairn out. But Houston went for 2 on each of its three second-half touchdowns, before Ogunbowale made the big field goal.

He's the first non-kicker or punter to make a field goal since Wes Welker did it on Oct. 10, 2004, for the Dolphins against New England.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.