CHICAGO -- DJ Moore was walking down his driveway in Charlotte, North Carolina, to retrieve a haul of packages when his phone rang. It was late in the afternoon on March 10, and the Carolina Panthers were calling to inform Moore he was being traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.

Having just signed a three-year extension in March 2022, the wide receiver didn't anticipate being on the move. Despite a lack of stability at quarterback in Carolina, Moore was the model of consistency. His 5,201 receiving yards over five seasons rank fourth in Panthers history, and no receiver in Bears history has more.

Moore walked back toward his home and began thinking about what lay ahead. Chicago hasn't been a great destination for receivers. In fact, this year is the 15th anniversary of when another former Carolina wideout, Muhsin Muhammad, said Chicago is where "receivers go to die."

"I'm going to try to take it to a new standard," Moore told ESPN in late September. "That's my take on it."

Get the ball to DJ DJ Moore has been one of the best -- if underused -- wide receivers in the NFL in his first season with the Bears. Category Number Rank Targets 62 T-20th Receptions 47 T-16th Yards 735 6th Average 15.6 15th Touchdown rec. 5 T-6th Yards after catch 314 5th % of routes targeted 22 77th *** ESPN Stats & Information

When he faces the Panthers on Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video), Moore is once again the top receiver on his team. And once again, he's on a team with issues in the passing game as the Bears rank 24th with 190.6 passing yards per game.

Part of the problem is despite how good Moore has been, he's underutilized. While his 735 receiving yards rank sixth in the league, and he's tied for seventh with five touchdowns, he's tied for 20th in targets with 62. It's a problem that seemingly has a logical solution, one that has been identified by Bears coaches and players, but for various reasons, targeting Moore hasn't been easy.

And it has been a problem for both starting QB Justin Fields, who has missed the past three games because of a dislocated right thumb and will also miss Thursday, and backup Tyson Bagent, who will start against the Panthers.

Moore's 62 targets lead the Bears -- tight end Cole Kmet is second with 50 -- but Chicago has the sixth-lowest designed pass rate in the NFL with 32% of their throws going at or behind the line of scrimmage. And QB play continues to be a problem. The Bears were hoping Moore would help expedite the development of Fields' passing efficiency, but Fields ranks 26th with a 37.7 QBR. Bagent's QBR is 52.3, but he hasn't played enough games to qualify for a league ranking.

"I am conscious of the fact DJ is our guy," Bagent said Wednesday. "He's our X factor, and I've got to do a good job of getting him the ball.

"Other than that, I'm playing the play, I'm going through the progressions, I'm doing the best that I possibly can in order to move the chains and be successful as an offense."

Moore has seen double-digit targets once this season, with Fields at QB, and that led to a 230-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders, one of the Bears' two wins. In the Bears' other win, Week 7 over the Las Vegas Raiders with Bagent starting, Moore had nine targets and eight catches for 54 yards.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Moore has been targeted on 22% of his routes, which ranks 77th. When the ball does come his way, he makes it count. According to Next Gen Stats, Moore has 10.1 receptions above expectation, which is the second highest mark in the NFL.

"Get the ball to DJ, man," Bears receiver Darnell Mooney said after the win over the Commanders. "Get the ball to DJ."

Moore had 5,201 receiving yards over five seasons with the Panthers. That was the fourth-highest total in Carolina history, and it's more than any Bears receiver ever had. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

EX-PANTHERS QUARTERBACK PJ Walker watched as his pass sailed nearly 70 yards through the air inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022.

When the ball left Walker's hand, it had a 16.9% completion probability. Given who he was throwing to, Walker liked his chances. Moore, who was double-covered, justified that confidence as he dove into the end zone to haul in the touchdown pass.

"He's one of those guys that you've got to find out there on the football field," said Walker, who now plays for the Browns. "If a play is called for him, and he's partially covered, you can still give him an opportunity to go make that play."

Bears quarterbacks might want to subscribe to that philosophy. Coverage issues have been mentioned after games this season to explain Moore's low target rate.