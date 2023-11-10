        <
        >

          NFL Week 10: Panthers, Bears show off classy arrivals

          T.J. Edwards and Dylan Cole arrive in classy fits for "Thursday Night Football." Chicago Bears/X
          • Kalan Hooks
          Nov 10, 2023, 12:09 AM

          Week 10 in the NFL kicks off in the Windy City for Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

          Before two rookie quarterbacks -- Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent -- attempt to snap their losing streaks, players displayed their star power with show-stopping outfits.

          Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown put on his white dress shirt with an open top button and a fashionable gray patterned suit along with white headphones.

          Bears linebackers T.J. Edwards and Dylan Cole matched their energies with business fits. Edwards rocked a slim brown pinstriped double-breasted suit alongside Cole's fit black t-shirt and gray plaid pants.

          Cole added some ice around his neck to complete the fit.

          Here's more of how the stars showed out for Thursday Night Football: