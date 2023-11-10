Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off in the Windy City for Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Before two rookie quarterbacks -- Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent -- attempt to snap their losing streaks, players displayed their star power with show-stopping outfits.

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown put on his white dress shirt with an open top button and a fashionable gray patterned suit along with white headphones.

Bears linebackers T.J. Edwards and Dylan Cole matched their energies with business fits. Edwards rocked a slim brown pinstriped double-breasted suit alongside Cole's fit black t-shirt and gray plaid pants.

Cole added some ice around his neck to complete the fit.

Here's more of how the stars showed out for Thursday Night Football:

Jaylon Johnson showed up fitted for TNF 🔥 @NBAxJay1#CARvsCHI -- 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2XLbRVOGaB — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2023

9 is back 🏹 pic.twitter.com/k7a1kHh7EM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2023