Raiders rookie Michael Mayer elevates for TD grab

LAS VEGAS -- The first touchdown of a field-goal fest game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets on Sunday night was also the first touchdown of Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer's career.

The 6-foot-4 Mayer "mossed" Jets 5-foot-10 safety Jordan Whitehead for the score to give the Raiders a 16-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

MICHAEL MAYER FOR THE LEAD!!!#NYJvsLV | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/N9J8WbwIBC — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 13, 2023

It was third-and-4 from the Jets' 7-yard line when Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell faked an inside handoff to Josh Jacobs before looking left. He rolled to his right, spied Mayer and threw the jump ball.

Per NextGen Stats, O'Connell had 4.54 seconds to throw, and Mayer had a target separation of 0.9 yards. The completion probability was just 27.4%.