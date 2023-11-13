Stafford to McAfee: I enjoy football too much to consider hanging it up (1:25)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams are expecting quarterback Matthew Stafford to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Stafford sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb in Week 8 and did not play the following week against the Green Bay Packers. The Rams had a bye in Week 10.

McVay said Stafford "should be ready to go" against Seattle and that the quarterback threw during individual drills at practice Monday.

"He's making great progress, and so we're operating with the anticipation and expectation that he is going to be good to go," McVay said. "He'll be pushing through, but we expect him to be able to start and play and do his thing and lead the way this week."

Rams backup quarterback Brett Rypien struggled in his start against the Packers and was cut during the Rams' bye week. Los Angeles signed quarterback Carson Wentz to replace him, something McVay said Monday was "a chance to upgrade the quarterback room."

"[We] feel good about Matthew returning, and obviously when he's out there, you feel great about the leadership and everything that he provides, but god forbid if something were to happen where he weren't available, felt like this would offer an opportunity for somebody that's played a lot of high level football to get him in here [and] get him kind of familiar with some of the things that we're doing," McVay said.

Los Angeles drafted quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round to serve as Stafford's backup this season, but he has been on the reserve/non-football illness list since Sept. 13. McVay said last month that he didn't expect Bennett to be back with the Rams this season.

McVay said the Rams also expect to get right tackle Rob Havenstein and starting inside linebacker Ernest Jones back against Seattle.