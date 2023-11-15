Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The inability to complete deep throws has really struck a nerve with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Over the past three games, Jackson is 1 of 8 on throws that travel 20 yards or longer. In Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns, Jackson overthrew Zay Flowers after the rookie wide receiver had gotten behind Cleveland's defense.

"I'm pissed off about it, to be honest with you," Jackson said Tuesday. "I watched the game, and it's like it might be a difference in the game if we connect with that one."

Jackson is having his most accurate season throwing the ball, with a completion rate of 70.3% that is tied for second in the NFL.

But Jackson has struggled on connecting with his receivers on deep throws, ranking 24th in the league with a 32.4% completion rate on passes of 20 yards or longer.

"[I] can't dwell on it," Jackson said. "Hopefully this Thursday [night against the Bengals] we catch them when we want them, [and] we have success with the deep ball, [and] we connect and have chemistry there.

"I believe it's there [because] in practice we do it all the time. Those guys catch the ball down the field 40 yards, 50 yards down the field. We need to transition that over to the games, that's all."

This season, Jackson has failed to complete a touchdown pass on a throw of 20 yards or longer. There are 20 quarterbacks who have had multiple such touchdown passes this year.

Two weeks ago, Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman got open deep twice. But Jackson threw the ball out of bounds once and overthrew Bateman the next time.

"It's a work in progress for sure, but that's what practice is for," Bateman said. "We'll connect when it's time to connect. Lamar is holding himself to a high standard, and I know I do as well, so we'll get it, but in due time."