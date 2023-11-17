Tyler Fulghum expects the Jaguars to bounce back vs. the Titans, but is laying them against the points in the first half. (0:44)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell and kick returner/receiver Jamal Agnew will miss the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against Tennessee because of injuries.

Both players were injured in Sunday's loss to San Francisco. Campbell aggravated a hamstring injury that had kept him out of the previous two games and Agnew suffered a rib and shoulder injury when he was tackled on a first-quarter kickoff return.

Neither player practiced all week.

Campbell has 34 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception on the season. Agnew has nine catches for 90 yards and averages 10.6 yards per punt return and 27.7 yards per kickoff return.

The Jaguars (6-3) could get a boost on offense with the potential return of receiver Zay Jones, who has missed the past four games with a right knee injury. He is one of four players who are questionable for the game against the Titans (3-6) at EverBank Stadium. Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle), receiver Parker Washington (knee) and right tackle Anton Harrison (back) practiced on a limited basis this week.

Jones was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, but he remained on the active roster and practiced all week on a limited basis.