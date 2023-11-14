JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an argument with the mother of his child allegedly resulted in an injury to her neck, according to an arrest and booking report.

Police were called to a Jacksonville apartment at 2:20 pm ET Monday, where the woman said she was visiting Jones and their child. Per the arrest report, the woman said Jones became upset because she was planning on taking their child back to Orlando and the two argued.

Though some details were redacted regarding the alleged battery, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy noted in the report that he "observed several small scratches on the victim's neck, consistent with marks from a fingernail."

Jones was arrested and charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET. Monday. He was given a $2,503 bond after his first court appearance Tuesday morning but was still listed by the jail's website as in custody as of 11 a.m. ET.

The Jaguars released a statement Monday night that said they were aware of the situation, were gathering information, and would have no further comment.

Jones has missed six games -- including the past four -- this season with a right knee injury. He has five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns in three games.