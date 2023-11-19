Stephen A. explains why Dak Prescott isn't close to being an all-time-great Cowboys QB. (2:15)

The Dallas Cowboys will enshrine former coach Jimmy Johnson into the team's ring of honor on Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium, owner Jerry Jones announced Sunday.

Johnson was the team's first coach after Jones bought the team in 1989. He won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and finished with a 44-36 record and a 7-1 postseason mark.

Johnson, who will be the team's 24th inductee into the ring of honor, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The ceremony will be held at halftime of the Cowboys' game against the Detroit Lions.