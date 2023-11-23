Open Extended Reactions

If the Detroit Lions have truly turned the corner, their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers will provide some key evidence in that argument.

The Lions, who moved to 8-2 for the first time since 1962 with Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, enter their annual holiday matchup (12:30 p.m. ET, FOX) having lost a franchise record six straight games on Thanksgiving Day. A Nov. 24, 2016 victory over the Minnesota Vikings was the last time Ford Field patrons went home happy on the holiday. The Packers (4-6), who have won two of their last three including a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, are hoping to prolong Detroit's misery while bolstering their own hopes of reaching the 2023 season.