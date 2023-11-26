Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a left knee injury against the Texans and will not return.

Third-year player Waker Little replaced him at left tackle. Little started the game at left guard and Ezra Cleveland, whom the Jaguars acquired via trade earlier this month, replaced Little.

Robinson hurt his left knee late in the first quarter. He pointed to his left knee when the medical staff reached him on the field. He eventually walked off under his own power but slammed his helmet in frustration before entering the blue medical tent.

Robinson was later spotted on the bench visibly upset with a towel over his head.

It's the same knee that Robinson injured in 2018, when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the season.

Robinson was suspended the first four games of this season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.