PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills with a groin injury.

Johnson received treatment and had an MRI Sunday morning after experiencing soreness in the groin area. The Eagles changed his status to questionable Sunday morning before eventually listing him as inactive for the game. He did not otherwise appear on the injury report this week.

Johnson, 33, has been a critical piece to Philadelphia's success. The Eagles are 13-22 with the four-time Pro Bowl lineman out of the lineup over the course of his career.

Jack Driscoll is listed as Johnson's primary backup.