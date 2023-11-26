Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion.

He was one of several Saints players who were injured during in the game. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed left with a thigh injury in the second quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return before being downgraded to doubtful in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Juwan Johnson also left the game in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion in the locker room but eventually returned to the field. Starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Ryan Ramczyk briefly came out of the game with injuries in the second half, but both returned to the lineup.

Olave, who had seven catches for 114 yards in the first half, went up in the air to try to attempt to make a catch on the Saints' sideline. He stayed on the ground after coming down and was immediately attended to by athletic trainers, who took him to the medical tent to evaluate him for a concussion. Olave eventually went to the locker room and did not come back.

"Prayers up to the phenoms 22&12," Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas posted on social media in the fourth quarter. Thomas was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a knee injury.

Shaheed dove for a catch late in the second quarter and came off the field limping. He slammed his helmet down in frustration as he reached the bench. Shaheed put a towel over his head and walked to the locker room with a teammate consoling him and did not return to the game.

Shaheed appeared to be struggling with an injury throughout the first half of the game and went to the medical tent at one point, with Lynn Bowden temporarily replacing him in the lineup. Shaheed came back out of the tent, rode the exercise bike on the sideline and returned to the game. He did not appear on the Saints' injury report this week prior to the game.

The Saints were already short-handed on offense without Thomas, and Bowden appeared to be dealing with an injury as well. He went to the medical tent at one point in the first half, but came back into the game. Cornerback Alontae Taylor also went into the medical tent and came back.