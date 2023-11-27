Open Extended Reactions

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a left knee injury during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Houston Texans.

With the IR designation, Robinson will miss at least the next four games.

Third-year player Waker Little will take over as the starting left tackle. Ezra Cleveland, who the Jaguars acquired via trade earlier this month, will now start at left guard. Little started Sunday's game at left guard but moved to left tackle after Robinson's injury.

The Jaguars filled their open roster spot by signing offensive lineman Chandler Brewer from their practice squad.

Robinson hurt his left knee late in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. He pointed to his left knee when the medical staff reached him on the field. He eventually walked off under his own power but slammed his helmet in frustration before entering the blue medical tent. He was later seen on the bench visibly upset with a towel over his head, but he remained on the sidelines for the remainder of the game.

It's the same knee that Robinson injured in 2018, when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the season. Robinson also missed the final three games of the 2022 regular season and both playoff games after suffering an injury to his right knee.

Robinson was suspended the first four games of this season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy and Little started those games at left tackle.