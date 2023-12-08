Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has missed practice all week with knee/back/toe injuries and won't likely suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

"I don't see him going. But he is improving. He's getting better," Campbell said. "But, yeah, I don't see him going."

Ragnow has appeared in 11 games this season, also missing Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a toe/calf injury. Without Ragnow, the Lions will likely start veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow in his place.

Ragnow was selected 20th overall by the Lions in the 2018 NFL draft.