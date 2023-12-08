        <
        >

          Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow unlikely to play vs. Bears

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNDec 8, 2023, 04:56 PM
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has missed practice all week with knee/back/toe injuries and won't likely suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

          "I don't see him going. But he is improving. He's getting better," Campbell said. "But, yeah, I don't see him going."

          Ragnow has appeared in 11 games this season, also missing Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a toe/calf injury. Without Ragnow, the Lions will likely start veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow in his place.

          Ragnow was selected 20th overall by the Lions in the 2018 NFL draft.