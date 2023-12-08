KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NFL suspended Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Ross has missed the last five games while on the commissioner's exempt list so his suspension will be lifted after Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Ross was paid while on the exempt list and will remit his salary for the six games.

Ross was arrested in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, in October and charged with domestic battery with no priors, a misdemeanor, and criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $25,000, a felony.

Ross played in the Chiefs' first seven games this season and has three catches for 34 yards