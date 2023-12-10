Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report, is expected to start Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

"I have felt better, but I'm doing great, that's for sure," Carr said in a pool report distributed to the media by the team on Friday.

Carr was placed into concussion protocol in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, the second time he had gone into protocol in a month.

Carr also left the Saints' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12 after sustaining a concussion. The Saints were on a bye the following week, but Carr returned the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

He has not missed a game yet this season despite leaving three games with an injury. The Saints (5-7) have lost their last three games.

Carr said he didn't have additional concerns about sustaining two concussions in a short time span but went through additional testing this week.

"Our doctors and the non-affiliated doctor said everything was perfect. They showed me the results in comparison to things. I do not have any worries on that stuff," Carr said. "It didn't feel like the two were even related to one another. So for me, that's just sometimes the price of doing business and playing football. So no concern on that part, long-term or short-term."

Carr's targets vs. the Panthers will be a short-handed group, but there was some positive news late Saturday. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, listed as questionable due to a quad injury, is expected to play, a source told Schefter. And Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, listed as questionable with an illness, is also expected to play, a source said.

But New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill, who plays running back and tight end, is not expected to play vs. the Panthers, a source said, due to a foot and a left-hand injury. Rashid Shaheed, another Saints receiver who listed as questionable due to a thigh injury, is also expected to join Hill on the sidelines, a source said, but the club is hopeful he can play next week vs the New York Giants.

New Orleans defeated Carolina (1-11), 20-17, in Week 2.