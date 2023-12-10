C.J. Stroud leaves the game after taking a huge hit while making a throw in the pocket. (0:16)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud entered the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Stroud, while throwing a 6-yard pass to John Metchie III with 6:43 remaining in the game, was driven to the ground by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and the back of his helmet smacked the turf.

Stroud was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain, as the Texans' training staff attended to him. He then walked to the sideline, and after going to the blue medical tent, he was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Around was 10-of-23 for 91 yards and was sacked four times in the loss.

The Texans also lost leading receiver Nico Collins to a calf injury on the first offensive drive of the game.

Collins caught a pass for 13 yards as his season total surpassed the 1,000-yard mark (1,004) for the first time in his career, but he went to the locker room shortly thereafter.

The Texans entered the game without their No. 2 and No. 3 weapons in receiving yards, with wide receiver Tank Dell (lower leg) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) both out.

Texans linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Tavierre Thomas suffered hamstring injuries during the game and also were ruled out.