HOUSTON -- Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The injury occurred with 3:53 left in the first quarter, when Texans running back Dameon Pierce rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to put Houston up 9-0. Dell was blocking on the play, and one of his legs got caught in a pile of Broncos defenders as he fell to the ground.

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was loaded onto a cart in the first quarter Sunday after sustaining an ankle injury. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The medical cart came out for Dell as his Texans teammates gathered around him. He was officially listed as questionable to return.

Coming into the game, Dell had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a four-game streak of catching at least one touchdown.