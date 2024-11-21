Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- An emotional Daniel Jones spoke for the first time since being benched by the New York Giants in favor of Tommy DeVito and expressed regret for not producing enough victories, while also saying he's still processing his future.

Jones has been the Giants' starting quarterback for much of the past six years. That changed Monday when he was informed of the decision by coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen that there would be a change at quarterback.

Jones came to Thursday's news conference with a prepared statement in which he thanked the team but also articulated his disappointment.

"There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those," Jones said as part of his statement. "I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could have done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results.

"The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games. It requires consistent performance for everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand. I love the game, I love being part of the team. I'm excited for the next opportunity. I know there is a lot of good football in front of me and I'm excited about that."

That next opportunity could come elsewhere relatively soon. Jones, who has thrown eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season, was noncommittal when asked whether he would stay with the Giants for the rest of the season.

New York (2-8) has seven games left.

"That's something I'm processing," Jones said. "Right now, my focus is on how I can help all these guys, help all these guys prepare for this week."

Jones, 27, said he wanted to find a way to keep playing and tried to create a situation that made both sides comfortable despite a $23 million injury guarantee for next season. It was too late. New York's brass had already decided it was time to move on from the 2019 No. 6 pick as their starting quarterback and turn to DeVito, a second-year quarterback who won three games as a starter last season.

The Giants explained the decision to Jones as there being a need for change with the team at 2-8. He admittedly was not happy, as it effectively will end his career with the team that drafted him out of Duke University.

The injury guarantee was also part of the equation.

"That was a piece of the conversation, for sure," Jones said. "I wanted to play. I wanted to play badly and do what I could to play. I think it was a part of it. Most of those discussions took place with my agents and [general manager Joe Schoen]."

The Giants have lost five straight games, and Jones is 3-13 as the starter since signing a four-year, $160 million deal in March 2023. That prompted the switch, even if it wasn't Jones' preference.

"Definitely not happy about it. Not what you want to hear. All those emotions you have," he said. "At the end of the day, this is football and we're in a business where you're expected to get results, and we weren't doing it. You've got to accept it and understand."

Jones has been the fourth quarterback this week for the Giants behind DeVito, Drew Lock and the recently signed Tim Boyle. He spent part of Thursday's practice as a scout team safety during a walk-through period.

It's a situation that Lock said was weird seeing at practice.

"Well, I've got the injury guarantee. So, that's that," Jones said. "I understand it. They don't want to take any risks. At that point, it's just do as you're told."

The Giants would be on the hook for $23 million should Jones sustain a serious injury and not be able to pass a physical early next year. It's a risk the Giants are not willing to take given the circumstances.

As for going home (such as what happened with Derek Carr two years ago in Las Vegas) or asking for his outright release, both options still seem to be still in play for Jones.

"Like I said, I'm still processing and trying to think through what the best thing is for this team, what the best thing is for me," he said.

In the meantime, he's also processing it all coming to an end. Admittedly, it hasn't been easy.

Tears started to well in Jones' eyes when asked about the support he has received in recent days from teammates, specifically 2019 draftmates Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton.

"Like I said, I've created a lot of great relationships with the guys here and definitely appreciate the support," Jones said. "But, it's about the team and what's best for the team. I know the guys will be ready to go. I know Tommy will be ready to go this week."