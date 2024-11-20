Tommy DeVito says there's "no bad blood" in the Giants' QB room over the team's decision to start him, and that his focus is tuning out any off-field distractions. (0:49)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- All the hoopla that surrounded quarterback Tommy DeVito last year made him an instant sensation. Now, the second time around with him as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, he's trying to keep it relatively mild.

The local product and undrafted free agent out of Illinois will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

"Last year was a good story and all, how it happened," DeVito said. "All the fun and games outside, it was fun. That was last year. I'm sticking to football now. Not that I wasn't before.

"The external stuff will be on pause. I already had talks with everybody around me, my inner circle. Want it to stay very tight and make sure that everything is about production on Sunday."

DeVito was named the surprise starter after the Giants benched Daniel Jones earlier this week. Previously the No. 3 quarterback, he jumped backup Drew Lock on the depth chart to get another chance.

DeVito-mania was a thing late last year after the New Jersey native became the starter and won three consecutive games. With his Italian heritage, pinched-fingers celebration and local roots, he became an instant sensation, and the legend of "Tommy Cutlets" was born.

Fans embraced the fleeting success before he went back to the bench in favor of Tyrod Taylor. DeVito had lines around the corner at appearances, and he quickly became a favorite as he capitalized on the popularity. In fact, it wasn't uncommon for fans at training camp this year to yell his name in hopes of getting his attention. The third-string quarterback was often more popular than the starter.

DeVito, 26, waited patiently as the No. 3 quarterback. With another year under his belt and having moved out of his parents' home, he's doing his best to avoid all the memes and hype as he knows there is more important business to handle on the field.

"I think my mom sends me a couple here and there, but I'm really kind of staying off social media and the outside stuff," DeVito said. "Trying to hone in on football."

DeVito had eight touchdown passes and three interceptions as the Giants went 3-3 in his six starts last season. He never really had an opportunity to compete for the backup job after Lock was signed to a one-year, $5 million fully guaranteed deal this offseason.

It made this week's jump straight to DeVito unusual.

"I wouldn't say surprised," DeVito said. "I was open for all outcomes. It was kind of something that I had been trying for since last year. You always stay ready. You never know."

Coach Brian Daboll went to DeVito in search of a spark. The energy he brought to the team last season is something the Giants (2-8) are trying to rekindle.

"Still learning the ropes. ... He's got good leadership about him. I think he's a year into the system where he understands things even more," Daboll said. "He's done a good job since he's been here, really since we had him last year, and we'll work as hard as we can with him so he can be ready to go."

DeVito took all the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice. Lock handled the scout team, and Jones didn't appear to do much. That seems to be the plan moving forward with a $23 million injury guarantee hanging over the Giants' heads.

Jones, who was fourth in line during individual drills behind recently signed Tim Boyle, spent most of the early portion of practice with his arms inside the hand-warmer around his waist.

"It's interesting. It's weird because it's not ever what you've seen," Lock said of Jones' minimal participation in practice. "Again, he's upset. He's taking it as well as anybody would in that position."

Lock said the way the situation has unfolded has been difficult for him to digest and that he's upset and disappointed by the decision. He signed to be the Giants' No. 2 quarterback, so he naturally figured that he'd be next in line if the Giants moved on from Jones.

"My disappointment will not show one bit around anyone in this facility or after that meeting upstairs," said Lock, who had a one-on-one meeting with Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on Monday. "I expressed this point up there. My job is to come compete, keep rolling and be the guy. I said I'll handle this like a pro. I'll be professional. It's something I pride myself in. I'm not going to be a guy that tears apart the locker room."