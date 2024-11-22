Marcus Spears explains why the 49ers will need strong performances from their star players, including Trent Williams, as the team pushes toward the playoffs. (0:49)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The status of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers remains uncertain after a second straight day of limited participation in practice.

Purdy, who is dealing with soreness in his right (throwing) shoulder, was on the practice field during the early portion of Thursday's session open to reporters. He did some light throwing in the first couple of periods before he walked into the weight room. He did not return to the practice field for the rest of the time that reporters were allowed to observe and then did not hold his usual Thursday afternoon news conference.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR Radio in San Francisco that Purdy actually progressed from Wednesday to Thursday but made it clear there are still hurdles to clear for Purdy to play at Green Bay.

"He was still limited today," Shanahan said Thursday. "He didn't do as much yesterday, did a little bit more today but by no means was he doing his normal workload. Went out there and did a little bit and went back in about halfway through and rested his arm up and just continued to get his rehab. Hopefully it will be feeling great on Sunday."

Purdy first appeared on the injury report Monday when Shanahan discussed injuries coming out of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Shanahan said then that Purdy would be considered day-to-day because of the shoulder injury.

On Wednesday, Shanahan said he didn't have much concern "right now" that Purdy would sit out the Packers game, adding: "We'll see how this week goes." Shanahan reiterated Thursday that he didn't believe the shoulder was an issue against Seattle but did acknowledge that the soreness was probably a result of the multiple hits Purdy took against the Seahawks.

Purdy has dealt with injuries during the week and gone on to play in games before. In 2022, he played against Seattle on a Thursday night in Week 15 despite not throwing before the game because of a rib and an oblique issue.

If Purdy is unable to play against Green Bay, the Niners probably would turn to veteran Brandon Allen as the starter. Allen has started nine regular-season games since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. Three of those starts were for the Denver Broncos in 2019, with the other six for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 and 2021. He has been with the 49ers since 2023 and has yet to start a game in San Francisco but has been running the scout team against the defense for much of that time.

"I've always liked him," Niners defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said. "I think he did really good last year when he was doing stuff. He's been in the league a long time. He's played in a lot of systems. He's got a great arm. He's a good quarterback."

In addition to Allen, the Niners have Josh Dobbs on the depth chart, and rookie Tanner Mordecai is on the practice squad. According to the Niners, one of those quarterbacks will be made available to speak to reporters Friday, which should offer a clue as to Purdy's progress.

Purdy isn't the only key Niner with a tenuous injury status ahead of Sunday's game. Defensive end Nick Bosa (left hip and oblique) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) again did not participate in practice Thursday. Both players sat out the first two days of practice last week with Bosa participating Friday and Williams not doing so before both played against the Seahawks.

Shanahan told KNBR that this week was expected to play out similarly with both.

"[Trent] is in jeopardy just like Nick is, too," Shanahan said. "And it was the same last week. ... When it comes to guys like Trent or guys like Nick because of who they are, because of their history and also because of the position they play, those guys regardless of how this week goes, they'll have all the way up until kickoff or whenever the latest we can decide that is."