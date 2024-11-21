Open Extended Reactions

NFL stars are bundled up in Week 12 of the regular season.

The pathway to the locker rooms is the prelude for the time to shine under the stadium lights. In their strides down the pregame tunnels, players can pre-determine and detail their on-field performance with an outfit that gives fans a glimpse of what to expect.

For some players, it goes as far as clothing dedicated to their franchise to demonstrate their team spirit. For others, this is their chance to display their show-stopping style through fashion trends.

Here are the best arrivals from Week 12.

Will @DangeRussWilson and the @Steelers pick up their sixth straight win on TNF?#PITvsCLE - 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aPfVeM5wnl — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2024

Two guys who are pretty good at getting to the QB: @Flash_Garrett + @_TJWatt#PITvsCLE - 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/t3NKnQnfGA — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2024

The birthday boy 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HBjezCSnmr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2024