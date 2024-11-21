        <
          Russell Wilson's Steelers' jacket leads NFL Week 12's arrivals

          Russell Wilson wore a "Steel City" jacket in his "Thursday Night Football" arrival against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh Steelers
          • ESPN
          Nov 21, 2024, 11:58 PM

          NFL stars are bundled up in Week 12 of the regular season.

          The pathway to the locker rooms is the prelude for the time to shine under the stadium lights. In their strides down the pregame tunnels, players can pre-determine and detail their on-field performance with an outfit that gives fans a glimpse of what to expect.

          For some players, it goes as far as clothing dedicated to their franchise to demonstrate their team spirit. For others, this is their chance to display their show-stopping style through fashion trends.

          Here are the best arrivals from Week 12.