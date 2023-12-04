Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, MD -- After dismantling the Commanders on Sunday to the tune of 157 yards and two long touchdown catches, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked if he thinks he's having the best season of his career. A lot of athletes, when asked a question like that, might say that's for the media to decide, or that we have to wait to see how the season ends before thinking about such things. But Hill, who is on pace for a record 2,098 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, said yes.

The reason, Hill explained, was that he believes he had a productive offseason studying the Dolphins' offense and the mistakes he made while playing in it for the first time last season. He said he was able to come back this year more confident after reviewing the way he played in 2022 and that he understands the offense better this time around. And if that sounds scary, it's for good reason. The way Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa operate together is spectacular.

Hill ran past his man and Tagovailoa hit him deep for a 78-yard touchdown to open the scoring Sunday. Then in the second quarter, Tua again went deep to Hill, who was one-on-one with his man downfield, turned inside, realized Tagovailoa had thrown the ball to the other side, managed to turn around in stride and caught the ball for a 60-yard touchdown. It was the kind of thing you just shouldn't be able to do -- not at that speed, not against fellow professional football players. But Hill made it look easy.

"I think Tua can be more aggressive in certain windows because he knows what Tyreek is capable of doing," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "And I think Tyreek can be more aggressive because he knows what Tua is capable of."

The duo has the Dolphins sitting at 9-3 and in first place in the AFC as December dawns. There can be little doubt that the addition of Hill, via trade from Kansas City in the 2022 offseason, unlocked spectacular new capabilities for this Dolphins offense. And with Miami poised to finish off a special season here over the next month or so, it's worth opening the Week 13 overreactions column -- in which we judge some of the biggest potential takeaways off the slate of games -- with Hill.

Jump to:

Hill winning MVP?

Steelers missing the playoffs?

Cowboys to the Super Bowl?

NFC South looking for coaches?

Niners never losing again?

Tyreek Hill should win the MVP award