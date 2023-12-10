        <
        >

          Russell Wilson finds Courtland Sutton for 46-yard touchdown

          • Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior WriterDec 10, 2023, 11:39 PM
            Close
              Jeff Legwold is a senior writer who covers the Denver Broncos and the NFL at ESPN. Jeff has covered the Broncos for more than 20 years, joining ESPN in 2013. He also assists with NFL draft coverage, including his annual top 100 prospects. Jeff has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors since 1999. He has attended every scouting combine since 1987.
            Follow on X

          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton's 10th touchdown of the season was one of his best.

          On a first-and-10 from the Los Angeles Chargers' 46-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson found Sutton up the right sideline for a one-handed touchdown grab.

          Sutton's left arm was being held by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis on the play and Sutton reeled in the ball with his free right hand. It was Sutton's 10th touchdown catch of the season and made him the first Broncos player to have double-digit catches in a season since Demaryius Thomas and Julius Thomas had 11 and 12 touchdown catches, respectively, in 2014.

          Sutton, who had two touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, is now just four touchdown catches from tying the single-season record for the team at 14, held by Demaryius Thomas and Anthony Miller.