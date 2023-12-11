Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee why Joe Flacco was reverted to the Browns practice squad. (1:59)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have lost another key player to a season-ending injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Jones injured a knee during practice last Thursday.

The fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State has been a starter since Week 2, when he replaced Jack Conklin, who suffered his own season-ending knee injury in the opener.

"I've seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field," Stefanski said. "I thought he got better as the season went on. Disappointed for him. He played well in a lot of these games."

James Hudson III replaced Jones in Cleveland's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) is on injured reserve.