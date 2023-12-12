Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have named quarterback Nick Mullens their starter for Saturday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday.

Mullens, who entered the season as the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback, will become the fourth different starter in a seven-game stretch for a team that is in strong position for an NFC wild-card playoff spot.

He was on injured reserve because of a back injury when Kirk Cousins ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Week 8, forcing rookie Jaren Hall to make one start and newcomer Joshua Dobbs to make four others. But Mullens had recovered enough for the Vikings to activate him in Week 11, and he led their only scoring drive Sunday after replacing Dobbs in the fourth quarter of a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mullens has made 17 NFL starts in four previous seasons, most recently in 2021 while with the Cleveland Browns. He spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started eight games in 2018 and eight more in 2020. His record in those starts is 5-12.