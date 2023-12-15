Pat McAfee and his crew detail how the Cowboys and 49ers are playing hot football at the right time. (1:32)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers can wrap up the NFC West division with a win Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but they'll have to do it with a decidedly short-handed defense.

The Niners spent most of the week practicing without and could be missing as many as five starting defenders -- tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Oren Burks and cornerback Charvarius Ward -- against the Cardinals.

Armstead, Hargrave and Burks were ruled out Friday and the Niners are holding out hope for Ward and Greenlaw, both of whom are listed as questionable.

Armstead has been dealing with foot and knee injuries and also did not play last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Hargrave departed that game with a hamstring injury and Burks did the same with a knee issue.

With Armstead and Hargrave out, the Niners will turn to Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens to step in, with Kalia Davis offering depth. T.Y. McGill could also be elevated from the practice squad. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is first up to replace Burks.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Thursday he is pleased with how the backup tackles have fared recently.

"A lot of confidence," Wilks said. "You look at what Kinlaw and Kevin have been doing the last couple of weeks, I'm very confident in their performance and how they're going to play. We're not going to put the onus on them. It's going to be critical that they do a great job inside penetrating and trying to play on their side of the line of scrimmage, but across the board, we've all got to step up."

Greenlaw participated in Friday's practice on a limited basis. Wilks said Thursday that he expects to have Greenlaw against the Cardinals. Ward did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday and has been doing some running on the side during the portion of those workouts open to media.

Greenlaw has been battling hip and ankle problems, while Ward left last week's game on the Niners first defensive series with a groin injury. Ward wanted to return to that game but was held out and the 49ers are working to ensure that he doesn't have any further setbacks by returning too soon.

Elsewhere on the injury report, the Niners ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle). Guards Aaron Banks (hip) and Spencer Burford (knee) also missed practices during the week and are listed as questionable. Banks tweaked his hip in practice this week and did not participate Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday.

The 10-3 Niners need a win against the Cardinals or a Los Angeles Rams loss to the Washington Commanders to win the division Sunday. San Francisco beat Arizona 35-16 in Week 4, though the Cardinals did not have quarterback Kyler Murray at the time.

San Francisco is clinging to the NFC's top overall seed and will face the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens in a "Monday Night Football" showdown on Christmas.