Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have ruled C.J. Stroud out for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans as the rookie quarterback is still in the concussion protocol.

The 2023 No. 2 pick didn't practice all week, which indicated that he didn't clear the five phrases of the protocol required to play against the Titans.

It will be the first game Stroud misses in his career.

Stroud suffered a concussion when New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams delivered a blow in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss that knocked him out of the game in Week 14.

Davis Mills or Case Keenum will start in place of Stroud.

Keenum hasn't been active in any game this season, as he has been in the emergency quarterback role. Mills replaced Stroud when he left games this season for a few snaps, and Mills finished the game against the Jets.

Mills started 26 games in the past two seasons for the Texans. He went 5-20-1 and threw for 5,802 yards with 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

The last time Keenum, 35, started was in 2021, when he replaced Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for two games. Keenum threw three touchdowns with one interception, and the Browns were 2-0 in those matchups.