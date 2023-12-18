Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski believes that Browns defensive end Myles Garrett should be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

And, Stefanski said Monday, "I don't think it's close."

Despite a rash of injuries to both its offense and defense, Cleveland is 9-5 and all alone in the 5-seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Browns' defense has been arguably the best in the league all year, and Garrett has led the way.

Cleveland ranks No. 1 in defensive EPA (expected points allowed) and is No. 2 in efficiency. The Browns' defense also easily leads the league in forcing three-and-outs 34.4% of the time.

Micah Parsons (-115) of the Dallas Cowboys is still the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year; Garrett has the second-best odds (+170).

Garrett hasn't had a sack in four games and now ranks just seventh with 13 sacks. But Stefanski said sacks alone don't explain Garrett's impact on the Browns this season.

"To get so wrapped up as we do as a football society, when it comes to sacks, I mean, just talk about the guy that affects the game, that pressures the quarterback, that plays the run, that plays with unbelievable effort," Stefanski said. "He's the best player on the best defense in the league right now. Go put the tape on. ... watch how they try to block him."

Among edge rushers, only Parsons (32.1%) has been double-teamed more often than Garrett (31.3%) this season.

Both Stefanski and Garrett have complained that opposing offenses are not getting flagged enough for holding him. Last week, Garrett was fined $25,000 for criticizing officials following Cleveland's 31-27 win over Jacksonville.

"Someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don't make," he said after the Jacksonville game. "And they need to be under the same kind of microscope as we are every single play."

Stefanski suggested that officials missed holding calls on Garrett in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears, as well.

"He's frustrated, I'm frustrated when he's getting held, and that's something that we'll continue to talk to the officials about," Stefanski said." And I understand that's a tough gig, but I do think it's something that we need to make sure that is addressed.

"With that in mind, the way Myles is playing is unbelievable."

Despite not getting sacks, Garrett has 21 pass rush wins (plays where he beat his blocker within 2.5 seconds) the past two weeks. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is the most over any two-game stretch in his career.

"He's dominant as a defensive player, so he's the Defensive Player of the Year," Stefanski said. "I don't know that there's anybody in the same realm as him."