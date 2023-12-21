Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, will become the latest NFL facility to replace its playing surface with a version of artificial turf that rates better in injury data.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which owns and operates the stadium, approved a $1.3 million bid for the project Thursday. It will replace the slit-film turf, which is associated with the highest rate of lower extremity noncontact injuries among the types of artificial turfs used in NFL stadiums, based on data compiled by the NFL and NFL Players Association's joint surfaces committee. In its place, the MSFA will install a monofilament version called Act Global Xtreme Turf DX.

The work will begin in February and be ready in time for the 2024 season.

The Vikings will install the same surface at their indoor practice facility, according to Steve Poppen, the team's executive vice president and chief business administration officer. The Vikings were heavily involved in selecting the winning bid, along with the MSFA and ASM, the company that manages the stadium.

"Our No. 1 priority was focused on player health and safety and the performance of the field," Poppen said. "The [MSFA] and ASM were aligned with us on that point."

Teams began replacing slit-film turf last winter after the NFL/NFLPA data showed a small increase in the rate of injuries that could be attributed to playing surfaces. Three stadiums continued with slit-film this season: The Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts also plan to change their turf in 2024.

The Vikings opted against an immediate replacement last winter, vice president of player health and performance Tyler Williams said, to ensure an orderly selection process. The warranty for the current surface, installed in 2019, will expire after this season.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered noncontact lower extremity injuries on the field in Week 5, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle complained about the turf after a Week 7 game.

"I think our field has played really well this year, and I don't think any of the injury data would suggest that there is a cluster of injuries on our field compared to others," Williams said, adding that they didn't want to overreact to the NFL/NFLPA data and possibly "put in a worse field."

Earlier this season, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell called on the NFL to ensure grass fields in all its stadiums, even those with permanent roofs such as U.S. Bank Stadium. Williams said he did ask about options for a grass field during the Vikings' process but found it was not viable. The facility typically hosts more than 200 events per year in addition to Vikings games.

"U.S. Bank Stadium was built as a multipurpose facility," Poppen said. "It was designed for artificial surface. We don't have the ability to grow grass in that stadium right now."