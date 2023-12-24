Panthers' first-half TD drought ends on 20-yard reverse to Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The streak is over.

The Carolina Panthers' offense scored its first first-half touchdown since Oct. 29 on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers with a beautifully executed 20-yard reverse to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second quarter.

Smith-Marsette, used primarily as a return specialist most of the season, lined up in the slot on the left side. Quarterback Bryce Young took the handoff and faked to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, going from his right to his left, then handed off to Smith-Marsette going right.

Smith-Marsette was untouched until he reached the 3-yard line, where he barreled through a couple of defenders for the score that trimmed the lead to 13-10.

A TD under the tree 🎄 pic.twitter.com/g5Py9hoCQ7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2023

It was Carolina's first offensive touchdown since the fourth quarter of a Dec. 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a string of nine straight quarters without one.