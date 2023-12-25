        <
          Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scores Christmas Day tush push TD

          • Tim McManus, ESPN Staff WriterDec 25, 2023, 09:51 PM
              Tim McManus covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2016 after covering the Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine's Birds 24/7, a site he helped create, since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @Tim_McManus.
          PHILADELPHIA -- The "tush push" is still alive and well in Philadelphia.

          An electric 54-yard punt return by Britain Covey in the opening minutes of Monday's Christmas game against the New York Giants set the Eagles up deep in New York territory on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead.

          A D'Andre Swift run got Philadelphia to the one-yard line, and Jalen Hurts and the offensive line took it from there, with Hurts registering his 15th rushing TD this season, the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

          Hurts has now scored 18 rushing touchdowns on the "tush push" QB sneak since the start of last season, including playoffs. No one else has scored more than four such touchdowns.