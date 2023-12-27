Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jaire Alexander's strange season has taken another turn. Three days after he anointed himself as one of the Green Bay Packers' captains -- and then made what coach Matt LaFleur called "a big mistake" by nearly botching the call after winning the coin toss -- he was suspended on Wednesday for one game by the team.

He was placed on the reserve/suspended list for what the team called "conduct determinantal to the team."

"The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future."

The Packers beat the Carolina Panthers 33-30 on Sunday to set up what is essentially a playoff elimination game on Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, a meeting of two 7-8 teams vying for an NFC wild-card spot. It means the Packers won't have Alexander against Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson.

LaFleur was not pleased with Alexander after Sunday's game at Carolina. Alexander, who grew up in Charlotte, walked to midfield before the game with the Packers' three game captains -- Aaron Jones, Quay Walker and Eric Wilson. The Packers did not elect season-long captains this year but instead used a weekly rotation.

Alexander called tails and won the toss. He then said the Packers wanted to be on defense, which is not the same as choosing to defer their choice to the second half. Referee Alex Kemp could have taken Alexander's call to mean they wanted to kick off, which then would have allowed Carolina to receive the ball to start both halves. However, because LaFleur, in the pregame meeting with the officials, informed Kemp that they would defer if they won the toss, Kemp clarified that Alexander wanted to defer.

"That was a big mistake," LaFleur said after the game of Alexander's call. "That's something that you review with the guys before they go out there every time about, 'Hey, we win the toss, we're going to defer.' I went to the officials before the game, made sure they knew what we were going to do. We had an incident earlier this year where we had a similar situation, so always trying to be proactive in that approach."

Alexander did not express any remorse or regret after the game. When asked why he went out with the captains, Alexander said: "It's only suiting. I don't think coach knew I was from Charlotte, so ..."

Sunday's game was the first time Alexander had suited up since Nov. 5, when he sustained a shoulder injury against the Rams. However, Alexander had been practicing on a limited basis but was inactive week after week, leading to questions about whether there was something other than the injury keeping him out. However, Alexander and those close to him insisted it was only injury-related and not displeasure with the organization.

Alexander, the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at $21 million per season, will lose one week's pay. However, because most of his money came in signing and roster bonuses, his base salary is only $1.08 million, meaning he will lose only $60,000 (his weekly game check) plus the $38,235 he has in weekly roster bonuses if he's active.

Alexander also gave up a $700,000 workout bonus this spring when he opted to skip most of the offseason program. When Alexander reported for the mandatory minicamp in June, he preferred to be in Green Bay when no one else was around the team facility, so he stayed in town after last season but left when the voluntary workouts began in May.

In six games this season, he has four pass breakups but no interceptions. Alexander has twice been a second-team, All Pro selection (2020, 2022).

This clouds Alexander's future with the Packers. He's scheduled to make $16 million in salary and bonus in 2024. He has an $8 million roster bonus due in March. If the Packers cut him before then, they would save $1.636 million in salary-cap space.