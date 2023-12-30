Joe Flacco among NFL players with millions of bonus dollars at stake

Open Extended Reactions

A little over a month ago, quarterback Joe Flacco was sitting at home -- not on a NFL team for the first time since his last year of college at Delaware in 2007. The Cleveland Browns called and wanted to fly him in for a workout. They signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 20.

He was signed to the 53-man roster on Dec. 14. With it came a contract that included incentives that seemed unreachable, but Flacco's improbable journey has been one of the more compelling storylines of this season.

The 38-year-old has won four straight, including Thursday's victory over the New York Jets that clinched the Browns' first playoff bid since 2020.

It also secured an incentive. For every win, Flacco makes $75,000. The total is $225,000 for three wins, because his first win on Dec. 10 was before he signed the new deal.

"This is obviously a very unique situation for me," Flacco said about his journey this season after the game, "so a lot of different emotions are going through my head."

The bonuses escalate dramatically the deeper the Browns advance in the playoffs.

He is one of a handful of quarterbacks with contract incentives within reach as the regular season winds down.

Here's a look at some of the incentives, according to Roster Management System, that will be in play over the final two weeks and all the way up to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, QB

Allen's been one of the hottest players in the league and has worked his way into the MVP conversation. He's tied with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the third betting favorites, according to ESPN BET. If Allen does win MVP, he'll get a $1.5 million bonus.

If the Bills win the AFC Championship Game and Allen plays 60% of the offensive snaps, he'll make an extra $1 million. If the Bills win the Super Bowl and he plays 60% of the snaps, he'll make another $2.5 million.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Bills have a 14.8% chance of making the Super Bowl and 7.4% chance of winning it.

Joe Flacco earns $75,000 in bonuses for every regular-season game he wins, and that number escalates dramatically for the playoffs. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns, QB

If the Browns win a wild-card game and Flacco plays, he'll make another $250,000, and he would add another $500,000 for playing in a divisional round victory. Flacco would receive another $1 million for playing in an AFC title game win, and if the Browns win the Super Bowl and he plays, he'll make an additional $2 million. The most he can earn is $4.05 million.

FPI gives the Browns a 42.8% chance of making the divisional round, a 10.4% chance of making the conference title game and 2.7% chance of making the Super Bowl.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB

Mayfield is on his fourth team since 2021, but his days of bouncing around may be coming to an end after a strong performance this season. Mayfield has the Bucs one win away from an NFC South title.

Mayfield has played 99.7% of Tampa's snaps, and he will earn $1 million if he finishes the season above 85%. It will jump to $2 million if the Buccaneers make the playoffs, and FPI has their chances at 84.3%.

If Tampa makes the playoffs, Mayfield will earn $250,000 in every playoff game in which he plays at least 75% of the snaps.

He can also earn $300,000 for each of five passing categories in which he finishes either in the NFL's top 10 or the NFC's top 5: passing yards (currently 12th in NFL, seventh in NFC), completion percentage (17th and 8th), passer rating (ninth and fifth), touchdown passes (tied for sixth and fifth), and yards per pass (12th and seventh).

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts, QB

The Colts signed Minshew before drafting Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick, and Minshew became a valuable insurance policy after Richardson injured his throwing shoulder in Week 4 and needed season-ending surgery.

Minshew has helped the Colts (8-7) double their win total from a year ago.

Minshew will make $2 million if he plays 60% of the Colts' snaps this season, which is more than half of his $3.5 million salary. It's an easy one for Minshew to achieve as he's played 83% of the snaps.

"My situation is a really cool thing," Minshew said. "But honestly, more than anything, if you play and play well, all that takes care of itself. So it's cool to get it."

Minshew may also cash in as a free agent in the offseason.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, QB: Prescott will earn $1 million if the Cowboys both win the Super Bowl and he plays at least 50% of the snaps.

Dallas currently has the fourth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at 10.6%, according to FPI.

Tyron Smith, Cowboys, OT: He has played on 68.1% of Dallas' snaps. If he keeps that up, he'll make an additional $4.5 million. His playing time markers rise 5% starting with 50% playing time. It begins with $1 million for 50% all the way to $9 million for 90% of the snaps.

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans, WR: With 61 catches for 939 yards and six touchdowns, Hopkins has made $500,000 for his yardage. If he reaches 950 yards, that'll escalate to $750,000, and if he gets to at least 1,050 yards, it will become $1 million.

He's close to earning money for his catches, too. If he gets to 65 catches, he'll make $250,000; if he gets 75, it'll jump to $500,000; for 85, it will be $750,000; and for 95, it's $1 million.

His six touchdowns have netted him $500,00. If he gets to eight touchdowns, it will become $750,000, and for 10 touchdowns it would be $1 million.

After playing 70.6% of Tennessee's offensive plays, he's set to make $350,000 -- he must play at least 65% to get that. If he gets up to 75% to 84%, it'll become $500,000.

So Hopkins has already made -- or is likely to make -- $1.35 million, with potentially more to come.

Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars, CB: Williams has four interceptions, so he's already made an extra $500,000. If he reaches six, it'll become $750,000, and $1 million with eight. With his playing time at 92.4% of defensive plays, he's set to pass the 90% threshold and make $1 million. If it dips under 90% but remains over 85%, he'll make $500,000 instead.

Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons, DL: Campbell, with 5.5 sacks, has already made an extra $500,000. If he reaches eight, he'll pick up another $500,000. He's played 62.3% of snaps; if he remains over 60%, he'll make another $500,000. If the number creeps past 70%, he will end up with a second $500,000 bonus.

"It's very secondary," Campbell said. "But it is business, and you do want to maximize your value, so if you get yourself in position to make some money, you want to make it."

Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens, edge rusher: Clowney, with 8.5 sacks, has already made $1 million. If he reaches nine sacks, that will escalate to $1.75 million. He's also played 57.8% of snaps. If he keeps that rate level, he'll make $500,000. If it reaches 60%, it'll go to $1 millio. In the unlikely event he hits 70%, it'll be $1.75 million.

Odell Beckham Jr. needs two more touchdowns to reach his $500,000 bonus. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens, WR: With three touchdowns, Beckham has made $250,000. If he gets to five, that will jump to $500,000, and if he reaches seven, it will be $750,000. With 34 catches, he's made an extra $250,000, It will escalate to $500,000 if he hits 40 receptions and $750,000 if he can get to 50.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, RB: Mixon, with nine total touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving), needs one more to make $250,000. If he reaches 12 total touchdowns, that'll jump to $350,000.

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins, RB: With 1,187 scrimmage yards, Mostert already has made $1 million by surpassing 900 total yards from scrimmage.

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings, DE: With 15.5 sacks, Hunter has hit all of his markers, making $3 million for surpassing 14 sacks.

Lavonte David, Buccaneers, LB: David will likely earn $2.5 million, because one of his incentives was defensive improvement from last season. Tampa Bay has intercepted more passes this season (13) than last season (10). David can also earn $200,000 if he plays more than 65% of the snaps (he's at 83.8%) and the Bucs rank in the top 10 in points allowed -- Tampa is No. 11 with 302. He'll earn another $150,000 if he reaches five sacks; he's currently at 4.5.

If he hits the 65% playing time mark in the regular season, he'll earn $125,000 per Tampa Bay playoff win.

Bud Dupree, Falcons, edge rusher: Dupree has five sacks, and he's played 63.8% of defensive snaps. If Dupree reaches seven sacks, he'll pick up $1 million, and if he plays 70% of snaps this season, he'll get another $1 million.

ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder contributed to this report.