Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa hits Cedric Wilson for first strike vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE -- The Miami Dolphins got off to a strong start in their pursuit of their first AFC East title since 2008.

The Dolphins went 75 yards in 8 plays to take an early lead over the Baltimore Ravens on an 8-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Starting in place of the injured Raheem Mostert, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane corralled a screen pass from Tagovailoa on their first play from scrimmage and took it 23 yards to set the tone for the drive. The rookie touched the ball three times for a combined 37 of Miami's 75 yards.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and fullback Alec Ingold caught passes for 12 and 18 yards, respectively, to put Miami deep into Ravens territory. Facing third and goal from the 8-yard line, Tagovailoa found Wilson over the middle for his 27th touchdown pass of the season.

With a win over Baltimore, the Dolphins would capture the AFC East division title; they'll earn the conference's top seed if they win both of their remaining games.