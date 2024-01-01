Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- One play after Jayden Reed set the Green Bay Packers' record for receptions by a rookie with his 56th catch of the season, he snagged No. 57 for a 33-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sterling Sharpe previously held the team record for receptions by a rookie with 55. Reed's 57th catch was also his team-leading ninth touchdown of the season. This after Reed missed last week's game because of toe injury.

The touchdown pass traveled 33 yards downfield, the second-most air yards on a passing touchdown in Jordan Love's young career, behind only his 35 air yards at Pittsburgh in Week 10, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was all set up by cornerback Corey Ballentine's first career interception, which came in his 49th career NFL game. Ballentine was starting because of the suspension to Jaire Alexander and the hamstring injury to Eric Stokes.

Love made it 17-3 late in the second quarter with a 2-yard diving scramble for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks. Before that, he hadn't scored on the ground since Week 4 against the Lions.

Reed, with a 25-yard catch-and-run touchdown just before halftime, increased his season touchdown total to 10 (eight receiving, two rushing). That's the third most by a Packers rookie in franchise history behind Billy Howton (13, 1952) and Eddie Lacy (11, 2013).