TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield's "ribs are sore" but he'll be "fine by Sunday" when the Bucs visit the Carolina Panthers for a must-win Week 18 game.

Mayfield took a late hit from safety Tyrann Mathieu in the Bucs' 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Mayfield was injured on the two-point conversion play that followed a 47-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin when Mathieu collided hard with Mayfield's upper body and midsection. Mathieu's hit did draw a roughing the passer penalty.

Mayfield winced in pain when teammates hugged him, but did not leave the game, going back out for a re-do of the two-point attempt due to offsetting penalties due to an illegal touch pass penalty on Godwin. When Mayfield went to the sideline after, he knelt down due to pain. During postgame media availability, he moved gingerly through the locker room.

Bowles declined to provide specifics on if an MRI was performed but said, "He'll be ready to go on Sunday." An X-ray performed immediately after the game was negative for fractures, however, but MRIs can reveal such things as cartilage injuries.

The Bucs' loss to the Saints drops them to 8-8 and they'll need to beat the Panthers to win the NFC South and secure a spot in the playoffs.

Mayfield said after the game that he will rely on experience to navigate the injury, which occurred when he threw his 28th touchdown of the season, a career-best.

"It'll get easier throughout the week," Mayfield said. "The first few days are always the worst. I've had a few broken ribs here and there and obviously. ... Nothing showed to that extent as of right now so yeah, I'll be able to deal with it and go from there."