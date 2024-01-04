Open Extended Reactions

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens, his agency told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook went unclaimed on waivers Thursday after he was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Cook's Jets exit was mutually agreed upon, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini. He also restructured his contract to forfeit remaining guarantees, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook's playing time had been shrinking for weeks, and it hit rock bottom last Thursday night in Cleveland, where he was in uniform but didn't play a single snap in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns -- a career first.

In the 15 games in which he played for the Jets, Cook carried the ball only 67 times for 214 yards, a 3.2-yard average -- 1.4 yards below his career mark. He played only 202 snaps on offense, his lowest tally since his injury-shortened rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

Cook's free agent recruitment was one of the bigger stories of the summer, with the Jets finally landing him Aug. 14. It was a one-year, $7 million contract, including $5.8 million in guarantees. He said he picked the Jets because of the opportunity to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who wound up suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth play of the season.

In seven seasons, including six with the Vikings, he has 6,207 yards and 47 rushing touchdowns.