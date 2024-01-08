De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill TDs help Miami take halftime lead

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Even without running back Raheem Mostert, the Miami Dolphins have clearly made it a point to establish the run.

Early in the second quarter, it paid off.

Locked in a scoreless tie Sunday night with the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins scored on a 25-yard run by De'Von Achane. Achane's 11th total touchdown of the season capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive.

The rookie had 50 rushing yards on his first six carries of the game.

Miami's drive was made possible thanks to its defense, which intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the second time -- both coming on passes to the end zone. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw an interception on their opening drive, completed a critical 23-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-16 to keep the scoring drive alive.

After the Bills had pulled even with a Trent Sherfield touchdown grab, Tagovailoa and Hill connected on a 3-yard touchdown pass that helped give Miami a 14-7 lead near halftime.

Sunday's game marks the end of the regular season with plenty at stake. The winner captures the AFC East title and a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. The loser will travel to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.