DETROIT -- Sam LaPorta has added his name to the history books.

With his 2-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, the Detroit Lions standout set the NFL record for most receptions (82) in a season by a rookie tight end.

He passed Keith Jackson's mark (81), which was set in 1988.

With 10 receiving touchdowns on the season, he is also the third rookie tight end in NFL history with double-digit receiving touchdowns, joining Mike Ditka (12 in 1961) and Rob Gronkowski (10 in 2010).

The Lions selected LaPorta with the 34th pick of the NFL draft out of Iowa.

He was recently named to the Pro Bowl, becoming the second rookie tight end in team history to make a Pro Bowl, joining Charlie Sanders (1968).

In addition, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LaPorta became the first pair of rookie teammates in NFL history to each score 10 or more touchdowns in a season.

Gibbs, the No. 12 pick in 2023 out of Alabama, scored a 3-yard rushing TD in the first quarter against the Vikings.